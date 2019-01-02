Actress Moushami Chatterjee joins BJP, likely to contest 2019 elections

India

oi-Vikas SV

New Delhi, Jan 2: Months before Lok Sabha elections 2019, veteran Bengali actress Moushami Chatterjee on Wednesday joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Chatterjee is not new to politics. She had contested the 2004 Lok Sabha elections on Congress ticket but lost.

Chatterjee joined the BJP today in Delhi in presence of party's National General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya.

In 2014, it was being speculated that Moushumi Chatterjee, who has also acted in Bollywood films, may join the TMC. She had even met Mamata Banerjee then. But, it did not materialise.

Reports say that she may contest 2019 Lok Sabha elections.