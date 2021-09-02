Actress and model Rashalika Sabharwal makes a successful transition from engineering to the world of glamour

By Anuj Cariappa

Actor and model, Rashalika Sabharwal is an apt example of the oft quoted cliché of "beauty with brains." Rashalika has pursued Bachelor of Technology in Electronics and Communication from Amity School of Engineering and Technology. During her college days endowed with natural good looks and grace, Rashalika qualified as Miss Fresher in her batch at the Amity School of Engineering and Technology, and that marked the beginning of her journey into the world of glitz and glamour.

In the year 2012, Rashalika was chosen as the campus brand ambassador of Vogue Eyewear. The same year marked another win for her when she was crowned, Fresh Face in the Hindustan Times beauty pageant. Then followed a quick succession of titles like - Miss North India Princess 2014, in the year 2016 Rashalika won Miss Evening in her college, and in 2020 she won the title of Rajasthali Miss Shining Star 2020. In the pageant Miss Diva Universe 2020, she made it as a finalist and was conferred the title of Miss Glowing Skin.

Rashalika has worked with prestigious brands like Sephora and Cosmopolitan amongst others. She has played the lead in several renowned advertising campaigns, including shooting for Femina. In her modelling journey she has walked the ramp for Blender's Pride.

Rashalika has marked her entry in the world of television with a show "Airlines." She has also starred in several popular music videos like Eye Candy, Jamila, Sheesha and Alert Kudev and worked with several famous artists from the entertainment industry.

She enjoys a strong social media presence and has a huge fan following.

Rashalika Sabharwal's successful professional journey marks the smooth transition between two seemingly unrelated fields and provides encouragement to many young aspirants to follow suit!

