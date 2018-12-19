Actress abduction case: Kerala HC rejects Dileep's plea seeking CBI probe

Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 19: The Kerala High Court on Wednesday rejected actor Dileep's plea seeking CBI enquiry in Malayalam actress molestation case.

The actor moved the Kerala High Court in June , seeking a CBI investigation into the case. In his petition, he alleged that the Special Investigation Team of Kerala Police had carried out a 'unfair and biased investigation' in the case.

Dileep is eighth among the 12 accused in the case. He secured bail nearly three months after his arrest on July 10 last year. The Kerala High Court had granted him bail with stringent conditions. The key accused in the case, Pulsar Suni, has been in jail since his arrest early last year.

The actress, who has worked in Tamil and Telugu films, was abducted and allegedly molested inside her car for two hours by Suni and his accomplices, who had forced their way into the vehicle on the night of February 17 last year and later escaped.