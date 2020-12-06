Veteran actress Vijayashanthi quits Congress, to join BJP tomorrow

How Sanjay drove the ‘Bandi’ for BJP in the GHMC polls

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Dec 06: Actor-turned politician Vijayashanthi has quit the Congress and is likely to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday. Vijayashanthi would be the second popular star in the South to join the BJP after Khushbu in Tamil Nadu. Khushbu too had quit Congress and embraced BJP.

Vijayashanthi, who began her political career with BJP, joined TRS Party and switched loyalties to Congress in 2014 before formation of Telangana state.

She was not happy with the treatment she was being given in the Congress party. She may soon leave for the national capital and join BJP in the presence of senior leaders such as Amit Shah.

In October, actor-turned-politician Khusbu Sundar had quit Congress and joined the BJP in the presence of BJP General Secretary CT Ravi, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra and other members of the saffron party.

Khushbu Sundar joined the BJP hours after she resigned from the primary membership of Congress, alleging "suppression". She had joined the Congress in 2014.