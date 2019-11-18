Actor-turned-TMC MP Nusrat Jahan admitted to hospital

Kolkata, Nov 18: Bengali actress turned MP Nusrat Jahan has been admitted to a private hospital in the city due to respiratory problem, her family said on Monday.

Jahan elected to Lok Sabha from Basirhat on a Trinamool Congress ticket, was admitted to the hospital at around 9.30 pm on Sunday.

Her family said in a statement "Nusrat has been admitted in hospital due to a respiratory issue. She has a history of Asthma ... " "Jahan is at ICU but in stable condition and conscious," it said.

Nusrat won the 2019 general election from Basirhat Lok Sabha Constituency. She joined active politics in 2019 and contested from Basirhat.

Nusrat tied the nuptial knot with her long time beau businessman Nikhil Jain in Turkey. She was surrounded in controversy after she dressed up as a Indian newly wedded bride putting vermilion (sindoor) and mangal sutra during oath taking ceremony in Lok Sabha earlier this year.

Earlier, Nusrat was also seen coated into another controversy regarding wearing jeans and t-shirt in the parliament with another Bengali actress-turned TMC MP Mimi Chakraborty.