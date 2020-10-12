Actor Kushboo Sundar joins BJP, says we need somebody like Modi to take country in right direction

New Delhi, Oct 12: Popular actor-turned politician Khushbu Sundar joined Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

''If nation has to move forward, then we need somebody like PM Modi to take country in right direction,'' Kushboo said after joining BJP.

''My expectation from BJP isn't about what party is going to do for me,but about what party is going to do for ppl of the country. When you've 128 cr ppl actually believing in 1 man & that's our PM, I think they're doing something absolutely right,'' she further said.

She had earlier resigned from Congress party. Sundar, a popular Tamil actor, who was with the DMK before joining the national party in 2014 sent her resignation letter to Congress top leader Sonia Gandhi. In her resignation letter to Congress chief she wrote, "few elements seated at higher level within the party, people who've no connectivity with ground reality or public recognition are dictating terms".

Her resignation letter was made available to media outlets amid a buzz that she was all set to join the BJP. AICC Secretary In Charge of Communications, Pranav Jha in a statement said: "Kushboo Sundar is hereby dropped as AICC spokesperson with immediate effect."

The party she intended to join would not gain anything and her resignation was no loss to the Congress party,TNCC president K S Alagiri said in a statement.

Though the party gave her importance andappointed her to the key position of national spokesperson, her involvement in party work over thepast few monthswas "pretty less," Alagiri said.

Pointing to her participation in a party held protest over Hathras case days ago here and a press conferenceto oppose farm laws in addition to her recent denial over joining the BJP, the TNCC leader said only she neededto explain her decision.

Kushboo however said in her letter that she decided to endherassociation with the Congress party only after a long andthorough "thought process" over a period of time She joined the DMK in May 2010 and when she moved out,she had said that she was stressed when her dedication andhard work continued to be a one-way path.

The 50-year old actor-politician had hit out at the BJP governments at the Centre and Uttar Pradeshin the Congress organised demonstration.

On October 10, the actor, on her twitter handle, had given a hint of quitting Congress saying: "Many see a change in me. Well as you age, you evolve n grow, learn n unlearn, perceptions change, likes n dislikes too, thoughts n ideas take a new shape, dreams are new, you understand the difference between like n love, between right n wrong. Change is inevitable."

Kushboo, wife of noted Tamil filmmaker Sundar C, became a household name in Tamil Nadu after the 1991 Tamil flick 'Chinna Thambi,' became a box-office hit inwhich she paired with actor Prabhu and she has been popular in television shows as well.

The noted actor, who has 200 films, soap operas and television shows to her credit, had entered politics in 2010, joining the DMK which ruled in Tamil Nadu then. After a rift with party leadership, Khushbu Sundar switched to the Congress in 2014.