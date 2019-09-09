Actor Tota Roy Chowdhury's unique birthday wish for Akshay Kumar

Kolkata, Sep 09: Kolkata based actor and martial artist Tota Roy Chowdhury's unique way of wishing Akshay Kumar on his 52nd birthday will surely win hearts of the netizens.

On Monday Tota took on to twitter and posted this unique video of wishing his and everyone's favourite Khiladi Kumar happy birthday, in the video he is seen performing martial arts tying his eyes followed with flips.

Meanwhile, birthday boy, Akshay has announced the historical drama Prithviraj, where he will play the grand ruler.

Akshay tweeted, "Elated to share about my 1st historical film on my birthday! Humbled to have the opportunity to play a hero I look up to for his valor & values- Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan in one of my biggest films #Prithviraj.

Producer @yrf, director #DrChandraprakashDwivedi, releasing Diwali 2020."

Tota who is also a great fan of Akshay has tweeted, "So inspired was I when you entered the screen walking on your hands in #Saugandh that I decided to become an actor myself! I became one who in Bengal, is known for his action & fitness; emulating you.

At 52 you can put any 25-er to shame.

Happy birthday @akshaykumar Sir."

Akshay Kumar reacting on the video wrote, "Wow that was quite a wish! Thank you so much"

Tota predominantly appears in Bengali and Hindi cinema. The actor made his film debut with Prabhat Roy's National Award-winning Bengali film Lathi (1996). His breakthrough role came with Rituparno Ghosh's National Award-winning Bengali film Chokher Bali (2003). And he made his Bollywood debut with Sujoy Ghosh's Kahaani 2: Durga Rani Singh.