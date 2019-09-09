  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Actor Tota Roy Chowdhury's unique birthday wish for Akshay Kumar

    By
    |

    Kolkata, Sep 09: Kolkata based actor and martial artist Tota Roy Chowdhury's unique way of wishing Akshay Kumar on his 52nd birthday will surely win hearts of the netizens.

    Actor Tota Roy Chowdhurys unique birthday wish for Akshay Kumar
    Actor Tota Roy Chowdhury's unique birthday wish for Akshay Kumar

    On Monday Tota took on to twitter and posted this unique video of wishing his and everyone's favourite Khiladi Kumar happy birthday, in the video he is seen performing martial arts tying his eyes followed with flips.

    Meanwhile, birthday boy, Akshay has announced the historical drama Prithviraj, where he will play the grand ruler.

    Akshay tweeted, "Elated to share about my 1st historical film on my birthday! Humbled to have the opportunity to play a hero I look up to for his valor & values- Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan in one of my biggest films #Prithviraj.

    Producer @yrf, director #DrChandraprakashDwivedi, releasing Diwali 2020."

    Tota who is also a great fan of Akshay has tweeted, "So inspired was I when you entered the screen walking on your hands in #Saugandh that I decided to become an actor myself! I became one who in Bengal, is known for his action & fitness; emulating you.

    At 52 you can put any 25-er to shame.

    Happy birthday @akshaykumar Sir."

    Akshay Kumar reacting on the video wrote, "Wow that was quite a wish! Thank you so much"

    Tota predominantly appears in Bengali and Hindi cinema. The actor made his film debut with Prabhat Roy's National Award-winning Bengali film Lathi (1996). His breakthrough role came with Rituparno Ghosh's National Award-winning Bengali film Chokher Bali (2003). And he made his Bollywood debut with Sujoy Ghosh's Kahaani 2: Durga Rani Singh.

    More WEST BENGAL News

    Read more about:

    west bengal akshay kumar

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue