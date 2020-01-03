  • search
    Actor Tanushree Dutta's lawyer booked in molestation case for using abusive language

    By
    |

    Mumbai, Jan 03: A case of molestation has been registered against actor Tanushree Dutta's lawyer for allegedly using abusive language against a woman in the western suburb of Bandra here, police said on Friday.

    Ironically, advocate Nitin Satpute represents Dutta in her molestation case against actor Nana Patekar.

    File photo of Tanushree Dutta
    In the incident took place outside the State Women's Commission office earlier this week, the 47-year-old victim alleged that Satpute used abusive language with intention of outraging her modesty, an official said.

    Me too: No proof to prosecute Nana Patekar in Tanushree Dutta molestation case, say cops

    In her complainant with the Kherwadi police station, the victim stated that she had an argument with Satpute on November 2 over construction of a garden for children. Satpute allegedly called the victim on her mobile phone and abused her, following which she filed a complaint with State Women's Commission on November 4, he said. Subsequently, the victim was called for a meeting at the Commission on Monday and while leaving the office, Satpute came close to her and used abusive language, the official said.

    The police on Thursday registered an offence under section 354A (sexual harassment) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code, he said, adding that the matter is being probed.

    Story first published: Friday, January 3, 2020, 15:16 [IST]
