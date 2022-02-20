YouTube
    Actor Sonu Sood's car seized for trying to enter polling booth in Punjab’s Moga

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Chandigarh, Feb 20: Bollywood actor Sonu Sood car was seized by Punjab Police today after he tried to enter a polling booth in Moga district, where his sister Malvika is contesting the assembly election.

    Actor Sonu Sood
    Actor Sonu Sood

    "Sonu Sood was trying to enter a polling booth. During this, his car was confiscated and he was sent home," the Public Relations Officer of Moga district told ANI.

    However, the actor clarified that he had gone out to check reports of money being distributed at some booths.

    "We got to know of threat calls at various booths by Opposition, especially the people of Akali Dal. Money being distributed at some booths. So it's our duty to go check and ensure fair elections. That's why we had gone out," Sonu Sood said.

    "Now, we're at home. There should be fair polls," the actor added.

    Malvika Sood Sachar, the sister of actor-philanthropist Sonu Sood, is contesting from the Moga assembly seat.

    She had joined the Congress on January 10.

    Story first published: Sunday, February 20, 2022, 15:13 [IST]
