Actor Sanchari Vijay Health Update: National award-winning actor continues to be in ICU

Bengaluru, June 14: National award-winning Kannada actor Sanchari Vijay, who was grievously injured in a road accident on Sunday, continous to be in the intensive care unit and is being managed by a group of doctors at the Apollo Hospital in the city.

The accident took place on Saturday night, in Bannerghatta road when Sancahri of Naanu Avanalla Avalu fame was returning on a bike, after meeting his friend.

"Sanchari Vijay was in a serious condition when we received him in the Emergency Department. A CT scan of the brain was done which showed very severe brain injury in addition to a subdural hematoma (brain bleeding). Immediate brain surgery was done to remove the brain haemorrhage," said Dr Arun Nayak, who is treating the actor, on Subday.

"Currently, he is in the Neuro ICU with full life support and that the actor is in a coma state and the next 48 hours are very critical. "We are monitoring his medical condition constantly and are providing him with the best possible treatment," the neurosurgeon said.

The hospital is expected to release a fresh heakth bulletin today.

Few reports also suggest that the actor along with his friends were distributing free ration kits and essentials to the needy, hit by COVID-19 pandemic.

Vijay is basically a theatre articst and has appeared in a slew of Kannada films including Dasavala, Harivu, Oggarane, Killing Veerappan, Varthamana and Sipaayi among others. The actor has done some Tamil, Telugu and Hindi films as well.

He shot to fame with his performance as a transgender person in the critically-acclaimed movie Naanu Avanalla Avalu, which also fetched him his first National Award.

The 38-year-old actor made his acting debut with the 2011 film Rangappa Hogbitna. Sanchari Vijay was last seen in the 2020 Kannada film ACT 1978.

Story first published: Monday, June 14, 2021, 11:04 [IST]