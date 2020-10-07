Actor Rhea Chakraborty released from Byculla jail after a month

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Oct 07: Actor Rhea Chakraborty was on Wednesday released from Byculla jail, hours after the Bombay High Court granted her bail. She was in jail for nearly a month over drugs-related charges in the Sushant Singh Rajput case. Her brother Showik was, however, denied bail.

Rhea Chakraborty granted bail by Bombay HC in drugs case in Sushant's death|Oneindia News

Rhea stepped out of the Byculla prison here around 5.30 pm amid heavy police deployment, an official said. A police vehicle escorted her car as a large number of media persons had gathered outside the prison.

The Mumbai Police had warned the media against "chasing celebrities and others" and "endangering lives" shortly after the actor's bail.

Bombay HC grants bail to Rhea Chakraborty, rejects bail plea of her brother Showik Chakraborty

Rhea Chakraborty will "spend her night after a month in her own bed," Rhea Chakraborty's lawyer Satish Maneshinde said.

Rhea Chakraborty, her brother and the other accused were arrested last month by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in connection with its probe into the drugs angle related to the case of Rajput's death.

The HC, while granting bail to Rhea Chakraborty and two others, directed them to deposit their passports with the NCB and not to leave the country without permission of the special NDPS court.

The HC asked Rhea to deposit a personal bond of Rs 1 lakh and said she must visit the nearest police station at 11 am for the first 10 days after being released from judicial custody.

It directed her not to leave Mumbai without the NCB's permission and to not tamper with evidence while out on bail.