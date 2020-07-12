Actor Rekha's Mumbai bungalow sealed after security guard tests positive for COVID-19

India

oi-Deepika S

Mumbai, July 12: Veteran Bollywood actress Rekha's residence in Bandra has been sealed by BMC officials after one of her security guards has been tested positive for COVID-19.

Rekha's bungalow, named 'Sea Springs', is situated in the bandstand area of Mumbai's Bandra, and was declared a containment zone by the BMC.

The security guard is undergoing treatment at a facility in BKC, Mumbai, reported Times of India.

Bollywood celebrities have been taking enormous precaution ever since the outbreak of the Novel Coronavirus. Many began advocating social distancing and hygiene long before the lockdown started, and have been following strict quarantine measures.

Recently, one of Aamir Khan's household staff tested positive for the virus. Aamir took to his Twitter handle to share the news and also stated that he and his family underwent testing and the results were negative.

Earlier, household staff of Boney Kapoor and Karan Johar had also tested positive for COVID-19. Post the lockdown, the Hindi film industry is slowly resuming business, sticking to the new standard operating procedures set by authorities.