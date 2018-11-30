Actor Rajpal Yadav sentenced to 3-month civil prison in loan default case

New Delhi, Nov 30: Actor Rajpal Yadav has been sentenced to 3-month civil prison and was immediately taken into custody by Delhi Police in connection with defaulting case.

The actor failed to repay a loan of Rs. 5 Crore which himself and his wife Radha had taken in 2010 to make his directorial debut with Hindi film 'Ata Pata Laapata'.

Yadav was in 2013 remanded to 10 days judicial custody for concealing facts about the case. The assets belonging to the couple, a company owned by Yadav and his bank account were attached on the orders of the court.

The 47-year-old actor had in 2015 claimed to have paid Rs 1.58 crore and said that he will pay the balance in 30 days.