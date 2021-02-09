Actor Rajeev Kapoor passes away at 58

John Abraham wishes fans on Republic Day, shares new Satyameva Jayate 2 still

oi-Deepika S

Mumbai, Feb 09: Actor Rajiv Kapoor, son of celebrated filmmaker Raj Kapoor passed away on Tuesday after he reportedly suffered a massive heart attack. He was 58.

Rajiv's sister-in-law, Neetu Kapoor expressed her condolences on his passing in an Instagram post.

Rajiv Kapoor made his acting debut with 1983 film "Ek Jaan Hain Hum", but made first appearance as a leading man in blockbuster "Ram Teri Ganga Maili" (1985), which was Raj Kapoor's last directorial venture.

He went on to feature in films like "Aasmaan", "Lover Boy", "Zabardast" and "Hum To Chale Pardes". Rajiv Kapoor's last film as a hero was 1990's "Zimmedaar". He then made a switch to production and direction.

His first production was "Henna", directed by eldest brother Randhir Kapoor and featuring Rishi Kapoor.

In 1996 Rajiv Kapoor made his feature directorial debut with "PremGranth", starring Rishi Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit-Nene. He also produced the Rishi Kapoor-directed 1999 romance drama "Aa Ab Laut Chalen".

Rajiv was the youngest among his three brothers Randhir, Rishi and Rajiv and sisters Ritu Nanda and Rima Jain. His eldest sister Ritu Nanda and brother Rishi Kapoor passed away in January and April last year.