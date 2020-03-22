Actor Prabhas in self-quarantine after returning from Jaan film's shoot in Georgia

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Hyderabad, Mar 22: South superstar Prabhas has announced that he is in self-quarantine in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. In a short statement posted on Twitter, the "Baahubali" actor said he recently returned from Georgia after completing a film's shoot and therefore decided to keep himself insolation.

"On safely returning from my shoot abroad, in light of increasing risks of COVID-19, I have decided to self-quarantine. Hope you all are also taking the necessary precautions to be safe," Prabhas tweeted on Saturday.

The actor is currently working on filmmaker Radha Krishna Kumar's untitled film, which also features Pooja Hedge. A number of Indian celebrities are under self-quarantine after their return from abroad, including Anupam Kher and Shabana Azmi.

Legendary actor Dilip Kumar had on Monday said he is completely under isolation to avoid any infection due to coronavirus outbreak. The 97-year-old actor shared the health update on his Twitter account.

Novel coronavirus cases in India rose to 283 on Saturday after 60 fresh cases were reported in various parts of the country.