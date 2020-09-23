YouTube
    Actor Poonam Pandey's husband gets bail in assault case

    Panaji, Sep 23: A Goa court granted conditional bail to film producer Sam Bombay, who was arrested for allegedly molesting, threatening and assaulting his actor wife Poonam Pandey, police said on Wednesday.

    Judicial magistrate first class Shanoor Audi granted bail to Sam on Tuesday evening on surety of Rs 20,000, an official said.

    Pandey had filed a police complaint late on Monday night claiming that her husband had molested her and threatened her with dire consequences after assaulting her, he said.

      The couple are in Canacona village of South Goa for a film shoot. Sam has been asked to report to Canacona police station for four days starting Wednesday and also not to interfere with witnesses.

