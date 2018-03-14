Election Result 
Gorakhpur/UP
PartyVotes
SP293,153
BJP264,416
CONG4,953
Phulpur/UP
PartyVotes
SP218,963
BJP189,489
CONG7,396
Araria/Bihar
PartyVotes
RJD333,050
BJP309,863
Bhabhua/Bihar
PartyVotes
BJPLeading
CONGTrailing
Jehanabad/Bihar
PartyVotes
JDUTrailing
RJDLeading

Actor Narendra Jha passes away at the age of 55

Actor Narendra Jha passed away at the age of 55, after a cardiac arrest, on Wednesday early morning. He was born on 2 September in Bihar's Madhubani area. Jha's acting journey began in 1992 when he enrolled in SRCC acting diploma course after his post graduation in history from JNU (Jawaharlal Nehru University) in Delhi.

Actor Narendra Jha passes away at the age of 55
File Photo of Actor Narendra Jha

When he came to Mumbai, he was flooded with modelling offers and he became the popular face of the ad world. Having done more than 20 TV serials, he was finalized to play an important role in the 2002 realised movie Funtoosh.

Jha was a versatile actor and that reflected in his latest released movies e.g. which includes Dr Hilal Meer in Vishal Bharadwaj's "Haider", also played Musa Bhai 'Mumbai Don' in Rahul Dholakia's Raees with Shahrukh Khan.

He was also seen as Raj Bansal the main antagonist in the movie Ghayal Once Again, which is the sequel to Ghayal released in 1990 by Sunny Deol.

Several Bollywood celebrities took to Twitter to mourn the loss of one of the most talented actors in B-town. Here's what they wrote

