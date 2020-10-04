YouTube
  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Actor Mishti Mukherjee dies following kidney failure, Keto diet cited as contributor

    By
    |

    Mumbai, Oct 4: Actor Mishti Mukherjee passed away on Friday due to kidney failure, her publicist said in a statement on Sunday. She was in her mid 30s.

    Actor Mishti Mukherjee dies following kidney failure

    Mukherjee made her Bollywood debut with the 2012 Ranvir Shorey-starrer "Life Ki Toh Lag Gayi" in a guest appearance.

    According to a statement from Mukherjee''s publicist, the actor breathed her last in Bengaluru.

    "Mishti Mukherjee, who marked her brilliance in many films and music videos with her ace acting, is no more. Due to keto diet, her kidney failed in Bangalore and she breathed her last on Friday night, the actress suffered a lot of pain.

    "Unforgettable and unfortunate loss. May her soul rest in peace," the statement said.

    Mukherjee was cremated on Saturday. She is survived by her parents and brother.

    Ketogenic diet:

    The ketogenic diet is a high-fat, adequate-protein, low-carbohydrate diet that in medicine is used mainly to treat hard-to-control epilepsy in children. The diet forces the body to burn fats rather than carbohydrates.

    More DEATH News

    Read more about:

    death

    Story first published: Sunday, October 4, 2020, 15:16 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 4, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X