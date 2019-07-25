  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Actor Kaushik Sen receives death threat for raising voice against lynchings

    By PTI
    |

    Kolkata, July 25: Actor Kaushik Sen, who is one of the signatories of the letter written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the issue of mob violence, said on Thursday that he has received a threat call.

    Police have been informed about it and the phone number has been forwarded to them, he said. "Yesterday I received a call from an unknown number, where I was threatened of dire consequences if I don't stop raising my voice against lynchings and intolerance. I was told that I would be killed if I don't mend my ways," Sen told PTI.

    Actor Kaushik Sen receives death threat for raising voice against lynchings
    Actor Kaushik Sen

    A senior police officer said the matter was being looked into. "To be honest, I am not bothered about such calls. I have also informed other signatories about the call and forwarded them the number," Sen said.

    Mob lynching has become an epidemic in our society: Swara Bhaskar

    A group of 49 eminent personalities, including film makers, authors and actors, wrote to the prime minister on Tuesday, expressing concern over the recent instances of mob violence and lynching in the country. The signatories also said that they regretted that "Jai Shri Ram" has been reduced to a "provocative war cry that leads to law and order problems, and lynchings take place in its name".

    More DEATH THREATS News

    Read more about:

    death threats lynching

    Story first published: Thursday, July 25, 2019, 14:22 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 25, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue