    Actor Karan Oberoi of Jassi Jaisi Koi Nahin fame arrested on charges of rape, blackmail

    By
    |

    Mumbai, May 06: The Mumbai Police on Monday arrested actor Karan Oberoi on charges of raping and blackmailing a woman, said reports.

    According to reports, Karan is accused of having raped a woman in Oshiwara, Mumbai in 2017.

    Image credit – Instagram/ karanoberoiofficial
    TV Actor Karan Oberoi arrested by police in connection with an alleged rape case. More details awaited, reported news agancy ANI.

    Oberoi is an actor, anchor and singer, who acts in Hindi TV serials and TV commercials. He shot to fame after acting in the TV series Jassi Jaisi Koi Nahin (2003-06). Oberoi started his TV journey with Mahesh Bhatt's Swabhimaan.

    News agency ANI quoted the police as saying that the actor-model allegedly raped the woman on the pretext of marrying her.

