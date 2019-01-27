Actor Isha Koppikar joins BJP, to head women transport wing

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Jan 27: Bollywood actress Isha Koppikar on Sunday joined the Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) in the presence of Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari in Mumbai. She has been appointed as the Working President of BJP Women Transport Wing.

Earlier there were speculations over veteran actress Madhuri joining the ruling party, which she later denied.

Isha began her film journey in 1998 with a Tamil movie. She entered into Bollywood in the year 2000 with the film Fiza. Isha has been a part of hit films like, Don, Salaam-e-Ishq, Kya Kool Hain Hum among several others.

Earlier this month, on January 2, veteran actress Moushumi Chatterjee also joined the BJP in the presence of party leaders Mukul Roy and Kailash Vijayvargiya.