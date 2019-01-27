  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Actor Isha Koppikar joins BJP, to head women transport wing

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Jan 27: Bollywood actress Isha Koppikar on Sunday joined the Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) in the presence of Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari in Mumbai. She has been appointed as the Working President of BJP Women Transport Wing.

    Actor Isha Koppikar joins BJP

    Earlier there were speculations over veteran actress Madhuri joining the ruling party, which she later denied.

    Isha began her film journey in 1998 with a Tamil movie. She entered into Bollywood in the year 2000 with the film Fiza. Isha has been a part of hit films like, Don, Salaam-e-Ishq, Kya Kool Hain Hum among several others.

    Earlier this month, on January 2, veteran actress Moushumi Chatterjee also joined the BJP in the presence of party leaders Mukul Roy and Kailash Vijayvargiya.

    Read more about:

    bjp lok sabha elections 2019

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue