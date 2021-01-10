YouTube
    Actor Esha Deol's Instagram account hacked

    By
    |

    Mumbai, Jan 10: Actor Esha Deol on Sunday said her Instagram account has been hacked and alerted her followers to not engage with it in case they receive a message from her profile.

    Deol took to Twitter and shared a screenshot where she received a "copyright violation" message, after which the security of her Instagram account was compromised.

    Her display name has been changed to "Instagram Support".

    Amitabh now has 45 million followers on Twitter

    "This morning my official Instagram account ''imeshadeol'' got hacked, so please don''t reply to any message if you received any from my Instagram account. Sorry for the inconvenience," the 39-year-old actor wrote.

    Recently, legendary singer Asha Bhosle, actor-politician Urmila Matondkar, celebrity interior designer Sussanne Khan, actor Vikrant Massey and choreographer-director Farah Khan''s social media accounts were also hacked.

    Sunday, January 10, 2021, 13:46 [IST]
    X