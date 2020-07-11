  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China Vikas Dubey
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Amitabh Bachchan, son Abhishek test positive for COVID-19; admitted to hospital

    By
    |

    Mumbai, July 11: Veteran Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan has tested positive for coronavirus and has been taken to a hospital. The 77-year-old actor, who is at the Nanavati hospital, shared his health update on Twitter.

    Amitabh Bachchan, son Abhishek
    Amitabh Bachchan, son Abhishek

    Amitabh Bachchan himself revealed the news through his official Twitter page, "I have tested CoviD positive .. shifted to Hospital .. hospital informing authorities .. family and staff undergone tests , results awaited."

    'All that have been in close proximity to me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested !', reads the tweet.

    Amitabh's son Abhishek has also been tested positive for the coronavirus.

    “Earlier today both my father and I tested positive for COVID 19. Both of us having mild symptoms have been admitted to hospital. We have informed all the required authorities and our family and staff are all being tested. I request all to stay calm and not panic. Thank you,” Abhishek wrote.

    Other members of Bachchan family Jaya Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya have tested negative for coronavirus.

    On work front, Amitabh Bachchan was last seen in Shoojit Sircar's comedy-drama Gulabo Sitabo alongside Ayushmann Khurrana. The film was initially going to be released in theatres, but due to the coronavirus pandemic, it premiered on Amazon Prime Video.

    The senior superstar has been totally busy in his career with some highly promising projects in the pipeline, including the upcoming Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmastra, Chehre, and Jund.

    Known for films like Guru, Bunty Aur Babli, Manmarziyaan, Raavan, Delhi-6 and the Dhoom series, Abhishek is now working on his next film The Big Bull is one of the seven big Bollywood movies to be released on OTT platform Disney+Hotstar.

    Bollywood celebrities have been taking enormous precaution ever since the outbreak of the Novel Coronavirus. Many began advocating social distancing and hygiene long before the lockdown started, and have been following strict quarantine measures.

    Amitabh has been active on social media through the lockdown, which began on March 25 to curtail the spread of COVID-19.

    The actor, who was roped in by the government in March to help spread awareness about the pandemic, has been frequently posting on Twitter and Instagram as well as his blog, sharing advice on a range of issues.

    More AMITABH BACHCHAN News

    Read more about:

    amitabh bachchan coronavirus

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue