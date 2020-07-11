  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China Vikas Dubey
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Amitabh Bachchan, son Abhishek test positive for COVID-19; admitted to hospital

    By
    |

    Mumbai, July 11: Veteran Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan has tested positive for coronavirus and has been taken to a hospital. The 77-year-old actor, who is at the Nanavati hospital, shared his health update on Twitter.

    Amitabh Bachchan
    Amitabh Bachchan

    "I have tested CoviD positive .. shifted to Hospital .. hospital informing authorities .. family and staff undergone tests , results awaited .. All that have been in close proximity to me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested !t," he wrote.

    Amitabh's son Abhishek has also been tested positive for the coronavirus.

    “Earlier today both my father and I tested positive for COVID 19. Both of us having mild symptoms have been admitted to hospital. We have informed all the required authorities and our family and staff are all being tested. I request all to stay calm and not panic. Thank you,” Abhishek wrote.

    On work front, Amitabh Bachchan was last seen in Shoojit Sircar's comedy-drama Gulabo Sitabo alongside Ayushmann Khurrana. The film was initially going to be released in theatres, but due to the coronavirus pandemic, it premiered on Amazon Prime Video.

    More AMITABH BACHCHAN News

    Read more about:

    amitabh bachchan coronavirus

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue