Amitabh Bachchan, son Abhishek test positive for COVID-19; admitted to hospital

India

oi-Deepika S

Mumbai, July 11: Veteran Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan has tested positive for coronavirus and has been taken to a hospital. The 77-year-old actor, who is at the Nanavati hospital, shared his health update on Twitter.

"I have tested CoviD positive .. shifted to Hospital .. hospital informing authorities .. family and staff undergone tests , results awaited .. All that have been in close proximity to me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested !t," he wrote.

T 3590 -I have tested CoviD positive .. shifted to Hospital .. hospital informing authorities .. family and staff undergone tests , results awaited ..

All that have been in close proximity to me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested ! — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 11, 2020

Amitabh's son Abhishek has also been tested positive for the coronavirus.

On work front, Amitabh Bachchan was last seen in Shoojit Sircar's comedy-drama Gulabo Sitabo alongside Ayushmann Khurrana. The film was initially going to be released in theatres, but due to the coronavirus pandemic, it premiered on Amazon Prime Video.