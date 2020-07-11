Amitabh Bachchan, son Abhishek test positive for COVID-19; admitted to hospital

India

oi-Deepika S

Mumbai, July 11: Veteran Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan has tested positive for coronavirus and has been taken to a hospital. The 77-year-old actor, who is at the Nanavati hospital, shared his health update on Twitter.

Amitabh Bachchan himself revealed the news through his official Twitter page, "I have tested CoviD positive .. shifted to Hospital .. hospital informing authorities .. family and staff undergone tests , results awaited."

T 3590 -I have tested CoviD positive .. shifted to Hospital .. hospital informing authorities .. family and staff undergone tests , results awaited ..

All that have been in close proximity to me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested ! — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 11, 2020

Amitabh's son Abhishek has also been tested positive for the coronavirus.

Other members of Bachchan family Jaya Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya have tested negative for coronavirus.

On work front, Amitabh Bachchan was last seen in Shoojit Sircar's comedy-drama Gulabo Sitabo alongside Ayushmann Khurrana. The film was initially going to be released in theatres, but due to the coronavirus pandemic, it premiered on Amazon Prime Video.

The senior superstar has been totally busy in his career with some highly promising projects in the pipeline, including the upcoming Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmastra, Chehre, and Jund.

Known for films like Guru, Bunty Aur Babli, Manmarziyaan, Raavan, Delhi-6 and the Dhoom series, Abhishek is now working on his next film The Big Bull is one of the seven big Bollywood movies to be released on OTT platform Disney+Hotstar.

Bollywood celebrities have been taking enormous precaution ever since the outbreak of the Novel Coronavirus. Many began advocating social distancing and hygiene long before the lockdown started, and have been following strict quarantine measures.

Amitabh has been active on social media through the lockdown, which began on March 25 to curtail the spread of COVID-19.

The actor, who was roped in by the government in March to help spread awareness about the pandemic, has been frequently posting on Twitter and Instagram as well as his blog, sharing advice on a range of issues.