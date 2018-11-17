Actor, ad film-maker Alyque Padamsee no more

Mumbai, Nov 17: Veteran ad filmmaker Alyque Padamsee passed away in Mumbai on Saturday. Padamsee is known for his role as Jinnah in the movie Gandhi.

Padamsee is also known for his English language theatre productions in India like Evita, Jesus Christ Superstar, Tuglaq, and his latest, Broken Images, which was invited to the Kennedy Center in Washington, DC in 2011.

He was conferred the Lifetime Achievement Award for Theatre by the Sangeet Natak Akademi; and this January the Tagore Ratna. Internationally, he is known for his portrayal of Muhammad Ali Jinnah in Sir Richard Attenborough's Gandhi.

He works for the Citizens for Justice & Peace, the Citizens Action Group, and he is on the Advisory Council of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT Bombay). Earlier he worked as Communications Advisor to Chandrababu Naidu, the former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh State.

Recently he was appointed to the Prime Minister's AIDS Task Force (Earlier served as Advisor to Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi on Commercial Television).

President Ramnath Kovind, said, "Sorry to hear of the passing of Alyque Padamsee, creative guru, theatre personality and doyen of our ad industry. My condolences to his family, friends and colleagues."

Senior journalist Rajdeep Sardesai, tweeted, " If you grew up in south Mumbai in the

70s, did a bit of theatre, went to Xaviers college , watched the Liril ad and imbibed the cosmopolitan spirit of a city that simply loved life and its people , then Alyque Padamsee was an iconic figure.. RIP"

