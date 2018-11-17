  • search

Actor, ad film-maker Alyque Padamsee no more

By
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Mumbai, Nov 17: Veteran ad filmmaker Alyque Padamsee passed away in Mumbai on Saturday. Padamsee is known for his role as Jinnah in the movie Gandhi.

    Alyque Padamsee
    Alyque Padamsee

    Padamsee is also known for his English language theatre productions in India like Evita, Jesus Christ Superstar, Tuglaq, and his latest, Broken Images, which was invited to the Kennedy Center in Washington, DC in 2011.

    He was conferred the Lifetime Achievement Award for Theatre by the Sangeet Natak Akademi; and this January the Tagore Ratna. Internationally, he is known for his portrayal of Muhammad Ali Jinnah in Sir Richard Attenborough's Gandhi.

    He works for the Citizens for Justice & Peace, the Citizens Action Group, and he is on the Advisory Council of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT Bombay). Earlier he worked as Communications Advisor to Chandrababu Naidu, the former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh State.

    Also Read | School bus rams into a divider in Noida, 12 children injured

    Recently he was appointed to the Prime Minister's AIDS Task Force (Earlier served as Advisor to Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi on Commercial Television).

    President Ramnath Kovind, said, "Sorry to hear of the passing of Alyque Padamsee, creative guru, theatre personality and doyen of our ad industry. My condolences to his family, friends and colleagues."

    Senior journalist Rajdeep Sardesai, tweeted, " If you grew up in south Mumbai in the
    70s, did a bit of theatre, went to Xaviers college , watched the Liril ad and imbibed the cosmopolitan spirit of a city that simply loved life and its people , then Alyque Padamsee was an iconic figure.. RIP"

    Read more about:

    mumbai maharashtra

    Story first published: Saturday, November 17, 2018, 12:08 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 17, 2018
    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue