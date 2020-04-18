  • search
    Activities allowed in India from April 20

    New Delhi, Apr 18: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while announcing the extension of the lockdown until May 3 said that from April 20 onwards some relaxations would be made.

    Activities allowed in India from April 20

    The Ministry of Home Affairs issued detailed guidelines on what would be open and closed. Here is a quick look at the activities allowed from April 20 2020.

    PMO meets, discusses easing of lockdown from April 20

    All health services: Hospitals, clinics, pharmacies, pathology labs. Movement of all medical personnel, paramedic staff, ambulances.

    Public utilities: Oil and gas, power, postal telecommunications and internet services.

    Financial sector:

    Bank branches, ATMs, Banking correspondents.

    Social sector: Care homes, pension services, door step delivery of food items by Anganwadi workers.

    Online teaching: Use of Doordarshan and other educational channels.

    Agriculture and related activity: Farming, MSP operations, notified Mandis. Supply chain of agriculture machinery, fertilisers, pesticides, seeds. Fisheries, plantations, animal husbandry.

    Transportation of goods: Movement, loading, unloading of goods and cargo, both inter and intra state. Dhabas on highways and truck repair shops.

    Industrial and construction activities: MNREGA works, with social distancing and face masks. Specified industries (SEZs, manufacturing units of essential goods, food processing). Construction activities in rural areas

    Story first published: Saturday, April 18, 2020, 9:51 [IST]
