Activists protest outside Big B's bungalow ‘Jalsa' over his Metro tweet

India

oi-PTI

By PTI

Mumbai, Sep 19: Activists opposing the proposed felling of over 2,600 trees in Aarey Colony staged a silent protest outside Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan's bungalow here against his tweet supporting the Mumbai Metro project.

Several activists, who are against the felling of trees in the leafy colony to make way for a Metro car shed, on Wednesday staged their protest outside Bachchan's residence in Juhu, holding banners and placards carrying messages: 'Save Aarey' and 'Gardens do not make forests'.

Earlier on Tuesday, Bachchan in a tweet said, "Friend of mine had a medical emergency, decided to take METRO instead of his car...came back very impressed..said was faster, convenient and most efficient..Solution for Pollution..Grow more trees..I did in my garden.. have you."

Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Limited's Managing Director Ashwini Bhide even hailed Bachchan's praise for the Metro project.

"Thank u @SrBachchan ji fr depicting d importance of #Metro so succinctly. Thank you for ur support. We'r committed 2 commission entire #MumbaiMetro network incldng @MumbaiMetro3 @d earliest r prvide faster, safer, convenient,#PollutionFree commute 2 #Mumbaikars #AareyAikaNa," Bhide tweeted.

However, environmental activist Zoru Bhathena, who has filed a petition in the Bombay High Court against the civic body's approval given for felling of the trees, asked the megastar to visit Aarey to understand the ground reality and also hit out at the Metro project authorities.

"Dear MMRDA Official, I hear you are looking for plots for constructing casting yards for your various METRO projects. Would SrBachchan's garden suffice? I think you'll will find the area suitable for your needs... and I am sure he would happily oblige too." "Dear @SrBachchan.

Would request you to leave the protection of your Garden & join our friends waiting for u outside. Sir, let us take you for a visit to Aarey It will change your perception Sir. When will you join us Sir.

Aarey is waiting? #SaveAareyForest #SaveAareySaveMumbai," he said in another tweet.

The Aarey Colony, adjoining the Sanjay Gandhi National Park, is known as a major green lung of the metropolis.

Yuva Sena chief Aaditya Thackeray has been quite vocal against the proposed felling of trees in the area.

Environmentalists and activists are also opposing the Metro car shed project and have been demanding its relocation.

Several Bollywood personalities and politicians have also extended their support to these activists.

Commenting on the Aarey issue, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday said it is the government's land which does not fall under a forest area.