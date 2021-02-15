YouTube
    Activists in jail, terrorists on bail: Shashi Tharoor on Disha Ravi's arrest

    New Delhi, Feb 15: Congress leader Shashi Tharoor criticised the arrest and subsequent police custody of 21-year-old climate activist Disha Ravi for her alleged role in spreading 'toolkit' related to farmers' protest shared by Greta Thunberg.

    "Activists in jail while accused terrorists are on bail. Wondering how our authorities would commemorate this case on anniversary of Pulwama Attacks?" he tweeted on Sunday.

    Shashi Tharoor

    Disha Ravi is one of the founders of the 'Friday for Future' campaign and allegedly edited the 'toolkit' and forwarded it on social media. She was picked up from her house in Soladevanahalli area of Bengaluru on Saturday.

    The Delhi Police had registered an FIR on February 4 on charges of sedition, criminal conspiracy and promoting hatred among groups under Sections 124-A, 120-A and 153-A of the Indian Penal Code against the "creators" of the 'toolkit', which was later shared by global climate activist Greta Thunberg.

      Arvind Kejriwal expresses opposition to the arrest of activist Disha Ravi| Oneindia News

      According to the police, the unfolding of events during the farmers' protest on January 26, including the violence at the Red Fort, allegedly revealed copycat execution of the 'action plan' detailed in the 'toolkit'.

      Story first published: Monday, February 15, 2021, 16:12 [IST]
