  • search
Trending Happy New Year 2020
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Activists in Delhi lend support to anti-CAA protests with poetries, songs

    By PTI
    |

    New Delhi, Jan 01: Several activists and artistes on Wednesday recited poems, sang songs and performed plays to express their solidarity with people protesting against the amended citizenship law.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    They had gathered at the Constitution Club of India under the aegis of Safdar Hashmi Memorial Trust (SAHMAT). Sohail Hashmi, brother of Safdar Hashmi, said on January 1, 1989 Safdar was fatally attacked during a theatre performance by a troupe in Sahibabad.

    "Every year we mark this day, to underscore the democratic and inclusive secular values with songs, poems, theatre and other artistic expressions, for which SAHMAT was founded in February 1989," he said.

    "What is happening in the country today, whether the Citizenship (Amendment) Law or CAA being foisted upon people or the situation in Kashmir with the abrogation of Article 370 before that or the situation of tribals, and people are not even allowed to protest. Our democratic values are under threat," Hashmi alleged.

    He said the event seeks to lend "creative support" to people who are "bravely opposing" the CAA and other "anti-Constitutional decision" of the government.

    Govt mulls making process of granting citizenship under CAA online to bypass states

    Theatre and film personality M K Raina, former bureaucrat Harsh Mander, economists Prabhat Patnaik and Jayati Ghosh, among others attended the event.

    More CITIZENSHIP AMENDMENT BILL News

    Read more about:

    citizenship amendment bill

    Story first published: Wednesday, January 1, 2020, 18:31 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 1, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue