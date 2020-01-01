Activists in Delhi lend support to anti-CAA protests with poetries, songs

India

oi-PTI

By PTI

New Delhi, Jan 01: Several activists and artistes on Wednesday recited poems, sang songs and performed plays to express their solidarity with people protesting against the amended citizenship law.

They had gathered at the Constitution Club of India under the aegis of Safdar Hashmi Memorial Trust (SAHMAT). Sohail Hashmi, brother of Safdar Hashmi, said on January 1, 1989 Safdar was fatally attacked during a theatre performance by a troupe in Sahibabad.

"Every year we mark this day, to underscore the democratic and inclusive secular values with songs, poems, theatre and other artistic expressions, for which SAHMAT was founded in February 1989," he said.

"What is happening in the country today, whether the Citizenship (Amendment) Law or CAA being foisted upon people or the situation in Kashmir with the abrogation of Article 370 before that or the situation of tribals, and people are not even allowed to protest. Our democratic values are under threat," Hashmi alleged.

He said the event seeks to lend "creative support" to people who are "bravely opposing" the CAA and other "anti-Constitutional decision" of the government.

Theatre and film personality M K Raina, former bureaucrat Harsh Mander, economists Prabhat Patnaik and Jayati Ghosh, among others attended the event.