Activist Trupti Desai reaches Kochi en route to Sabarimala; Bindu Ammini attacked

India

oi-Deepika S

Kochi, Nov 26: Women's rights activist Trupti Desai and four others landed at the Kochi airport on Tuesday morning to proceed to Sabarimala to offer prayers at the Lord Ayyappa Shrine.

Trupti Desai said they preferred November 26 to visit the shrine as it was the Constitution Day.

She said she has come up with the 2018 order of the Supreme Court permitting entry of women of all age groups into the Lord Ayyappa temple in Sabarimala.

"I will leave Kerala only after offering prayers at the shrine," the activist said.

Meanwhile, Bindu Ammini, the woman who managed to visit Sabarimala temple last year also joined Trupti at Kochi Commissioner's office.

Bindu Ammini, claimed "a man sprayed chilli and pepper at my face,"outside Ernakulam city police commissioner's office today morning.

Ammini was attacked by the member of a Hindu outfit using pepper or chilli spray outside the police commissionerate. The man identified as Srinath Padmanabhan was taken into custody, police said.

In November last year, the Women's rights activist Desai had made an unsuccessful attempt to enter the temple after the Supreme Court lifted the ban that prevented women and girls between the age of 10 and 50 from entering the famous shrine.