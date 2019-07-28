  • search
    Activist arrested for challenging Hindu leader to attack him for eating beef

    By Anuj Cariappa
    Coimbatore, July 28: An activist of a fringe outfit was arrested here for an alleged social media post challenging a Hindu Makkal Katchi leader to attack him for eating beef, police said.

    Nirmal Kumar, a functionary of Dravidar Viduthalai Kazhakam (DVK), was arrested on Saturday on charges of attempting to provoke religious enmity by his controversial post about beef-eating, said the police.

    Activist arrested for challenging Hindu leader to attack him for eating beef
    Representational Image

    In a Facebook post on July 12, Kumar had challenged Hindu Makkal Katchi president Arjun Sampath to beat him for eating beef, referring to the attack on a man in Nagapattinam for posting a picture of himself having beef soup.

    Missing for 6 months, Tamil Nadu activist spotted at Tirupati

    "I am in Coimbatore in your own town. Posting the beef-eating picture repeatedly for you. If you have guts come. Will you kill beef-eater, you Hindu fanatic?" he had posted.

    Based on the post, a man lodged a complaint with Kattoor police, who summoned Kumar on Saturday and registered a case under Section 505 (statement conducing to public mischief) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and arrested him, police said. He was produced before a court and remanded till August 9.

    A 24-year-old man, who was allegedly attacked by a group of people in Nagapattinam for posting a picture of himself consuming beef soup, was arrested on July 21 on a charge of disturbing peace, soon after he was discharged from a hospital.

    Another man in Thanjavur district was arrested for uploading a post on social media inviting people to a 'beef festival' to be held in Kumbakonam.

    social media coimbatore activist arrested

    Story first published: Sunday, July 28, 2019, 13:09 [IST]
