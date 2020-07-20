Action King Arjun Sarja's daughter Aishwarya Arjun tests positive for Covid-19, at home quarantine

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Bengaluru, July 20: Tollywood actor Arjun Sarja's daughter and actress Aishwarya Arjun have tested positive for Coronavirus. The Prema Baraha star is now being treated by eminent doctors in a private hospital in Chennai. Also, the daughter of popular actors Arjun Sarja and Niveditha Arjun, Aishwarya has acted in a couple of movies like Pattathu Yanai (Tamil- 2013) and Prema Baraha (Kannada -2018).

Aishwarya took to her Instagram page and shared a message with her fans on Monday, July 20 that she recently tested positive for coronavirus.

Aishwarya Arjun entered into the film industry with the Tamil-action-comedy Pattathu Yaanai opposite Vishal. The film released in 2013. She was last seen in the movie Solli vidava opposite Chandan Kumar and was directed by Arjun Sarja.

Recently, Aishwarya's cousin Dhruva Sarja and wife Prerna were tested COVID-19 positive. He had tweeted, "My wife and I have both been tested positive for COVID-19 with mild symptoms and hence chosen to get ourselves hospitalised. I'm sure we'll be back all fine! All those who were in close proximity with us please get yourselves tested and remain safe."

Chiranjeevi Sarja passed away last month after suffering a massive heart attack. He is also is the nephew of Arjun Sarja. Mandya MP and popular actress Sumalatha Ambereesh too tested positive, now Dhruva Sarja is the second notable celebrity from Sandalwood to have tested positive for COVID-19.