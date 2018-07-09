Act against people demanding Sharia courts: Swamy to Centre

New Delhi, July 9: Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy on Monday urged the Centre to act against people demanding Shariat courts in all districts of the nation.

Reacting to All India Muslim Personal Law Board's plans on Shariat courts, Swamy said, " It's a de-facto way of dividing the country and creating secession. There is only one court and one law. The constitution is a guiding force and anything outside it will not be acceptable."

"Any attempt made, should be acted upon strongly by the government and these people should be arrested under the national security act.," Swamy said.

The BJP has said that there is no place for such court anywhere in the country for All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) plan to open Darul-Qaza (Sharia courts) in all districts of the country.

As per a PTI report, the plan to open Darul-Qaza in all districts of India would come up for discussion at a meeting of the Muslim Law Board in Delhi on July 15.

AIMPLB's Zafaryab Jilani said that Darul-Qaza is not a parallel court, but a place where Qazis (Islamic scholars) give suggestions to solve disputes.

"We don't call it shariat court. It's Darul Qaza, where Quazi solves matrimonial disputes or suggests ways for separations if issues aren't solved..Muslim Personal Law Board started it in India in 1993. This is nothing new. Central govt has no relation with it. SC had also allowed it to continue while observing that it's not a parallel court," Jilani told ANI.

