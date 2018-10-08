'Acquisition of 36 Rafale aircraft, S-400 missiles will enhance the power of Air Force'

New Delhi, Oct 8: Air Chief Marshal B S Dhanoa has said the acquisition of Rafale fighter jets and S-400 Missiles will enhance the country's Air Force capabilities.

Speaking at the function to mark 86th Anniversary celebrations of the Indian Air Force at the Hindon Air Force Station in Ghaziabad, Air Chief Dhaona lauded the efforts of the Air warriors for their contribution to the nation.

Also Read | Project delays by HAL is a serious concern: How will IAF deal with it?

Indian Air Force presented an impressive parade with its jets and helicopters giving a glimpse of the force's lethal strike capability. The air display started with blooming flag bearing skydivers of famous AKASH GANGA team dropping out of AN-32 aircraft in their colourful canopies.

The breathtaking display of sorties by fighter jets including vintage helicopters stole the heart of people present to witness Indian air force's prowess.