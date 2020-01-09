  • search
Trending Iraq Nirbhaya JNU
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal's lawyer moves court against 'Chhapaak'

    By PTI
    |

    New Delhi, Jan 09: Acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal's lawyer on Thursday moved a Delhi court, seeking an injunction on the release of Deepika Padukone-starrer 'Chhapaak'.

    Advocate Aparna Bhat filed the application saying that despite representing Agarwal in courts for several years and helping in the making of the movie, she was not given credit in the film.

    Acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwals lawyer moves court against Chhapaak

    She said the filmmakers took her help in the process of writing and shooting the movie, but did not give her credits in the film. The matter is likely to be taken up for hearing shortly.

    Chhapaak: Deepika Padukone's movie cleared for release as Bombay HC refuses any relief to plaintiff

      5 months after J&K special status revoked, foreign panel visits UT | OneIndia News

      Earlier, Deepika Padukone, who is playing the character of Laxmi Agarwal in the film visited the JNU campus to express solidarity with students who had been attacked, her film "Chhapaak" made another splash on Wednesday over the name of its antagonist.

      In 2005, Laxmi was disfigured for life when a man called Nadeem Khan and three others allegedly hurled acid at her in Delhi's upscale Khan Market. In the film based on her life, the narrative remains the same but the names have been changed. So, Laxmi is 'Malti' Agarwal and Nadeem becomes 'Babboo' aka 'Bashir Khan'.

      More LAWYER News

      Read more about:

      lawyer delhi court deepika padukone release

      Story first published: Thursday, January 9, 2020, 11:49 [IST]
      Other articles published on Jan 9, 2020
      For Daily Alerts
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue