Acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal's lawyer moves court against 'Chhapaak'

New Delhi, Jan 09: Acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal's lawyer on Thursday moved a Delhi court, seeking an injunction on the release of Deepika Padukone-starrer 'Chhapaak'.

Advocate Aparna Bhat filed the application saying that despite representing Agarwal in courts for several years and helping in the making of the movie, she was not given credit in the film.

She said the filmmakers took her help in the process of writing and shooting the movie, but did not give her credits in the film. The matter is likely to be taken up for hearing shortly.

Earlier, Deepika Padukone, who is playing the character of Laxmi Agarwal in the film visited the JNU campus to express solidarity with students who had been attacked, her film "Chhapaak" made another splash on Wednesday over the name of its antagonist.

In 2005, Laxmi was disfigured for life when a man called Nadeem Khan and three others allegedly hurled acid at her in Delhi's upscale Khan Market. In the film based on her life, the narrative remains the same but the names have been changed. So, Laxmi is 'Malti' Agarwal and Nadeem becomes 'Babboo' aka 'Bashir Khan'.