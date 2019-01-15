  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    ‘Achhe din’ in IT sector as majors set to pick more people: Report

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Jan 15: It's 'achhe din' for India's IT sector.

    The country's IT outsourcing firms have started making a comeback in the job market and the net employee addition by India's largest IT firms Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and Infosys was better than any other quarter in the previous five years, Quartz reported.

    ‘Achhe din’ in IT sector as majors set to pick more people: Report
    Representational Image

    This is a refreshing news after India's biggest tech firms laid off over 56,000 people in 2017 owing to factors like digitisation and automation.

    Also Read | New India: 70% of teenage girls want to be graduate; 3 in 4 have career goals, finds surve

    The experts also forecast hope saying in 2019, the IT employers will remain more confident and aggressive on hiring.

    A recent World Economic Forum report said that new=age technologies like Artificial Intelligence and machine learning are set to gobble up 75 million jobs by 2022 but there is also the greener side to the story. The advent of new technologies will also give birth to 133 million new jobs in the same period, the Quartz report added.

    "...the demand for professionals with evolved, tech-led skillsets will only increase further in 2019," Quartz quoted Zairus Master, CEO of Shine.com, a jobs portal, said.

    Also Read | 75% of IT-BPM jobs in 2022 will require new skill sets: Report

    "Experts in areas such as data compliance and cybersecurity will also be much sought-after, given how critical data privacy and information security have become in the global business discourse."

    Mint reported last September that India's top five IT firms - TCS, Cognizant, Infosys, Wipro and HCL - added 24,047 people in April-June 2018. In FY18 - net employee addition by the top five firms was just 13,772.

    Read more about:

    employment recruitment job artificial intelligence technology infosys tcs it sector

    Story first published: Tuesday, January 15, 2019, 10:35 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 15, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue