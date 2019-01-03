'Achhe din' come for Madhya Pradesh Police members; ironically under Congress rule

India

oi-Shubham Ghosh

Bhopal, Jan 3: The term 'Achhe Din' (good days) was brought in public space by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the run-up to the 2014 Lok Sabha election to suggest that once Narendra Modi is in power, the country and its people will be in for glorious days. How much of that promise has been fulfilled is for the people to decide ahead of the next general elections in 2019 but achhe din have certainly come for the Madhya Pradesh Police personnel.

Starting Thursday, January 3, the MP government has announced a weekly off for the personnel in the state and it was for the first time that 8,000 police workers took leave on the day. It was held that assistance would be sought from the reserve police force when the personnel go to their weekly leaves, agencies reported.

The new Congress-led government in the state under Chief Minister Kamal Nath implemented what was a poll promise ahead of the Assembly election that was held in November. The Congress had promised in its manifesto weekly offs for over-worked police personnel and executed the same in less than a month of coming to power.

Also Read | No power to run pump, farmer falls at officials feet in Madhya Pradesh

CM Nath tweeted about the same on Thursday and hoped the personnel spent quality time with their families on the weekly off day.

MP thus became the first state to give its police personnel a weekly off.

The irony is that the 'achhe din' for the MP Police started under the Congress rule and not under the 15-year BJP rule preceding it.