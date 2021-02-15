Ache din lauta do: Opposition attacks Narendra Modi's govt over rising fuel prices

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

New Delhi, Feb 15: The Opposition political parties launched a series of attacks on the Narendra Modi government over the increasing prices of petrol and diesel. The fuel prices were raised for the seventh successive day across the country on Monday.

Taking to Twitter Congress leader Rahul Gandhi took aim at the Modi government over the continuous petrol and diesel price and claimed that common people are being looted for the benefit of 'two people'.

All India Power Engineers Federation threaten strike against Electricity Bill

Samajwadi Party leader IP Singh also took a dig at the central government over the rising petrol and diesel prices, saying that the public is demanding from the Centre that please give back 'Ache din'.

Communist Party of India (Marxist) general secretary Sitaram Yechury lambasted the Modi government over the rising prices of petrol, diesel and LPG. He accused the Centre of implementing policies which only benefits the 'cronies'.

In a tweet Yenchury said, "Modi government's merciless attacks on people's livelihoods continues unabated, while its policies permit cronies & the rich to amass greater wealth by the loot of national assets. This will be resisted and reversed by popular struggles."

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) also criticised PM Modi over the rising liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) price. The ruling party in Delhi tweeted a video to take aim at the prime minister.