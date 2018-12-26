Ace Golfer Jyoti Randhawa arrested for alleged poaching at UP tiger reserve

India

oi-Deepika S

Lucknow, Dec 26: Ace Golfer Jyoti Singh Randhawa has been arrested on poaching charges at Dudhwa Tiger Reserve in Uttar Pradesh.

Pictures surfacing on the internet suggest authorities arrested Randhawa at the Motipur range of the Katarniaghat Wildlife Sanctuary, located 125 kilometres away from Lucknow.

A vehicle HR 26 DN 4299, weapon and other equipment along with wildlife articles have been seized. Meanwhile an Interrogation is currently underway.

Another person, identified as Mahesh Virajdar, was arrested with Randhawa near Motipur range of Katarniaghat, Pandey said.

Interrogation and further legal action against Randhawa are being initiated by the Katarniaghat DFO, he said. Randhawa owns a farm in the area and was seen in the nearby forest zones for the last three days, said officials.

Randhawa was ranked in the top 100 of the Official World Golf Ranking several times between 2004 and 2009. He was previously married to Bollywood actress Chitrangada Singh. The couple divorced in April 2014.