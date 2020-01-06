  • search
Trending Delhi Election 2020 JNU Nankana Sahib
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Accused of sabotage, why Sena is upset with Abdul Sattar

    By
    |

    Mumbai, Jan 06: Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray is "disappointed" with newly-inducted minister Abdul Sattar in connection with the Aurangabad Zilla Parishad polls where the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi managed to win the president's post after a rebellion and draw of lots, a senior Shiv Sena leader said on Sunday.

    Sattar, who joined the Sena from the Congress ahead of the October Assembly polls, has been accused of "sabotage" by a section of Sena leaders in Aurangabad who claimed his supporters did not throw their weight behind the MVA-backed Congress candidate in the poll for the ZP's vice president.

    File photo of Abdul Sattar and Uddhav Thackeray
    File photo of Abdul Sattar and Uddhav Thackeray

    Since coming to power, the three parties have decided to fight such local elections in tandem to keep the BJP out of power.

    Amid rumours of discord, Abdul Sattar's 'alternative' in Aurangabad irks Uddhav Thackeray

    "Sattar has some plans for his supporters so was considering an alternative in the ZP poll. However, Uddhavji has communicated clearly to him on the importance of the MVA remaining intact," a senior Sena leader said on condition of anonymity.

    "Uddhavji is disappointed with Sattar and has made it clear to the minister," the leader added. Sattar, who met Uddhav on Sunday, on his part, claimed all was well.

    "I have informed Uddhavji my side in this whole episode. I am very much part of Sena and am not leaving the party. I am meeting Uddhavji tomorrow (Monday) evening," the MLA from Sillod in Aurangabad district said.

      NEWS AT NOON, JANUARY 6th, 2020

      There was intense speculation on Saturday that Sattar had resigned, with several Aurangabad Sena leaders, prime among them being former Lok Sabha MP Chandrakant Khaire, coming out openly against him.

      Upset Shiv Sena MLA Abdul Sattar quits Maharashtra cabinet

      Khaire called Sattar a "snake" and a "traitor". On Sunday, Meena Shelke of the MVA was appointed president of Aurangabad ZP after a draw of lots following a tie with Sena rebel Devyani Dongaonkar, who was the outgoing president.

      Lahanu Gaikwad of the BJP was elected vice president.

      More SHIV SENA News

      Read more about:

      shiv sena sabotage uddhav thackeray maharashtra

      Story first published: Monday, January 6, 2020, 11:06 [IST]
      Other articles published on Jan 6, 2020
      For Daily Alerts
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      X
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue