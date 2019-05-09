Accused of rape, actor Karan Oberoi sent to judicial custody for 14 days

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Mumbai, May 09: Actor Karan Oberoi who was accused in the case of rape and extortion, sent to judicial custody for 14 days.

According to reports, the actor ho was last seen in Amazon Prime's Inside Edge broke down during the court proceeding on May 6.

An FIR was registered at Oshiwara Police Station in Mumbai under sections 376 (rape) and 384 (extortion) of the Indian Penal Code against Oberoi.

Actor Karan Oberoi of Jassi Jaisi Koi Nahin fame arrested on charges of rape, blackmail

According to the woman who accused Karan of rape, the Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahi actor was in a relationship with her since 2016 and he raped her on the pretext of marrying her.

Oberoi not only raped the woman and filmed the act but also demanded money from the victim threatening to release the video if she did not pay up, they said quoting the FIR.

In 2018, the woman had filed a non-cognisable complaint against Karan.

Actor Karan Oberoi started his TV journey with Mahesh Bhatt's Swabhimaan, where he played Bobby and went on to star in shows like Saaya and Jassi Jaisi Koi Nahi. He was also a member of A Band of Boys, which was formed in 2001.

Karan Oberoi's friends Pooja Bedi and members of his band have come out in support of the actor and held a press meet on May 7.