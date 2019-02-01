Accused of being informer, girl shot dead at point blank range in Kashmir

Srinagar, Feb 01: In a tragic incident, a bullet riddled body of a girl was recovered from South Kashmir's Shopian on Friday morning.

A group of terrorists had abducted her and shot her at point blank range. Minutes after the incident, the video, which is extremely disturbing in nature was circulated. The police have advised people not to share the video. In the video the girl is seen seeking pardon before she was shot down.

The girl identified as Ishrat Muneer Bhat of Dangepora, Pulwama was abducted and later shot dead from point blank range at Cherbagh area of Draggad in Shopian. The police said that the girl is the maternal cousin of slain terrorist Zeenat-ul-Islam.

While the police is yet to ascertain the reason behind the killing, it is suspected that it was the information given by her that led to the killing of Islam in an encounter last year.

Islam was one of the most dreaded terrorists in the Valley and had been graded A++. He was killed along with his associate at Katpora in Kulgam.