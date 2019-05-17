Accused in 2012 Pune blasts surrenders

Mumbai, May 17: An accused in the August 2012 low-intensity blasts case in Pune surrendered before the special court here.

The accused, Aslam Shabbir Shaikh, surrendered before special court Judge V S Padalkar after the Supreme Court refused to set aside the order passed by the Bombay High Court cancelling his bail.

The trial of the case is being conducted by the special MCOCA court in Mumbai.

Expressing doubt over the prosecution's case of linking Shaikh with the blasts, the high court had granted him bail in October 2015.

The ATS, which probed the case, had sought the cancellation of his bail after he violated its term, chief public prosecutor Jaisingh Desai said.

According to his bail term, he was required to visit the ATS police station, but he failed to do so.

On August 1, 2012, a series of low-intensity explosions had taken place on Jungli Maharaj Road in Pune, injuring one person.