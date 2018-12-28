'Accidental Prime Minister': 'More they protest, more publicity they will give', says Anupam Kher

oi-Vikas SV

New Delhi, Dec 28: Actor Anupam Kher, who plays the role of Manmohan Singh in the film 'Accidental Prime Minister', on Friday asked why the Congress is protesting against the movie now when the book, on which it is based, has been in the makrket since 2014.

Commenting on Maharashtra Congress' protest against the movie, Kher said Rahul Gandhi should come down hard of those protesting as he has spoken on freedom of expression in the past

"More they protest, more publicity they will give to the film. The book has been out since 2014, no protests were held since then, so the film is based on that," Kher told news agency ANI.

"Can't change facts if making a movie on Jallianwala Bagh or Holocaust," he added.

"Haal hi main Rahul Gandhi ji ka tweet padha tha, jisme freedom of expression pe unhone bola tha, toh I think unko daatna chahiye un logon ko ki aap ghalat baat kar rahe ho (Recently, Rahul Gandhi had tweeted on freedom of expression, so he should take them (those protesting) to task and say what they are doing is wrong)," the actor further said.

The Congress in Maharashtra has objected to the trailer of the movie, 'The Accidental Prime Minister', claiming that it shows the party leaders in a 'disparaging' manner. The film is based on the 2014 book written by former prime minister Manmohan Singh's media adviser Sanjaya Baru. It covers Singh's tenure from 2004 to 2014 as the prime minister.

The trailer of the film has left the Congress leaders fuming. The party reacted after the film makers screened the trailer on Thursday. Satyajeet Tambe Patil, who leads the Maharashtra Youth Congress, has now written to the producers of the movie asking them to screen it for Congress leaders and get their approval or the party would not let the movie be released.

"This is a BJP game, they know 5 years are about to complete and they have nothing to show to the people so they are using these tactics to divert attention," tweeted Congress leader PL Punia.

Actor Anupam Kher plays Manmohan Singh in the film, while German actor Suzanne Bernert will be seen as Sonia Gandhi. Aahana Kumar, who was last seen in web series Rangbaaz, will be playing the role of Priyanka Gandhi, while Arjun Mathur essays the role of Rahul Gandhi. The film is helmed by debutant Vijay Ratnakar Gutte.