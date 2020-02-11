Accident victim in Bengaluru donates his organs to six people

oi-Mousumi Dash

Bengaluru, Feb 11: A hospital in Bengaluru said on Tuesday that in a brave act of compassion a family of a road accident victim have given their consent to donate his organs to patients in need of immediate transplant.

The victim a thirty-five-year-old Hemanth Kumar, of Kunigal, Karnataka had suffered a brain injury following a severe road accident at Sunkadakatte after he fell down from his bike. He was brought to BR Life SSNMC Hospital for emergency and advanced care.

However, despite all the clinical efforts provided, Hemanth could not survive and was confirmed brain dead by the hospital team treating him, a Hospital release said.

Hemanth's family approached the medical team at the hospital and expressed their wish to donate his healthy organs to patients who urgently needed it.

Therefore, his organs were transplanted to six different people who needed them. His liver and one of the kidneys were transplanted to patients at BR Life SSNMC Hospital, a 400-bed tertiary care healthcare provider, and his lungs, another kidney, heart valves and corneas were transported to other hospitals. This way he saved six lives.