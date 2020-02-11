  • search
Trending Auto Expo 2020 LIVE
For Bengaluru Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Accident victim in Bengaluru donates his organs to six people

    By
    |

    Bengaluru, Feb 11: A hospital in Bengaluru said on Tuesday that in a brave act of compassion a family of a road accident victim have given their consent to donate his organs to patients in need of immediate transplant.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    The victim a thirty-five-year-old Hemanth Kumar, of Kunigal, Karnataka had suffered a brain injury following a severe road accident at Sunkadakatte after he fell down from his bike. He was brought to BR Life SSNMC Hospital for emergency and advanced care.

    However, despite all the clinical efforts provided, Hemanth could not survive and was confirmed brain dead by the hospital team treating him, a Hospital release said.

    Hemanth's family approached the medical team at the hospital and expressed their wish to donate his healthy organs to patients who urgently needed it.

    29-year-old Brain dead woman gives new lease of life to 9 people

    Therefore, his organs were transplanted to six different people who needed them. His liver and one of the kidneys were transplanted to patients at BR Life SSNMC Hospital, a 400-bed tertiary care healthcare provider, and his lungs, another kidney, heart valves and corneas were transported to other hospitals. This way he saved six lives.

    More BENGALURU News

    Read more about:

    bengaluru accident

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X