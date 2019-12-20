  • search
Trending Jharkhand Flashback 2019 IPL Auction 2020
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Acche beete paanch saal-lage raho Kejriwal: AAP launches 2020 poll campaign slogan

    By PTI
    |

    New Delhi, Dec 20: 'Acche beete paanch saal-Lage raho Kejriwal' is the slogan of the Aam Aadmi Party for the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections.

    Acche Beete Paanch Saal-Lage Raho Kejriwal: AAP launches 2020 poll campaign slogan
    Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal

    With the launch of the slogan, the party kick-started its campaign for the assembly polls scheduled to be held early next year. Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia launched the slogan, 'Acche beete paanch saal-Lage raho Kejriwal' (the last five years went well, keep going Kejriwal) in presence of AAP MLAs and other party leaders.

    Violence due to fear of defeat in Delhi polls says Kejriwal

    Sisodia said the slogan was based on the feedback of the people of Delhi.

    The Aam Aadmi Party, which won 67 of the 70 seats in 2015, will fight this election in collaboration with election strategist Prashant Kishor's consultancy firm I-PAC.

    More AAM AADMI PARTY News

    Read more about:

    aam aadmi party arvind kejriwal

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue